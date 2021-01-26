StormTeam 3: Impressive Snowfall Totals Across Iowa

While most of our area missed out on the snow, there were some impressive snowfall reports across the state of Iowa. Here are some of them:

IOWA SNOW REPORTS:

Adair: 14"

Des Moines: 12.6"

Red Oak: 12.6"

Shenondoah: 12.5"

Ames: 10.5"

Waterloo: 10"

Fort Dodge: 10"

La Porte City: 9.2"

Cedar Falls: 8.7"

Cedar Rapids: 8"

Waverly: 7"

Clarksville: 7"

Parkersburg: 7"

Webster City: 6.5"

Iowa Falls: 6"

Greene: 6"

New Hampton: 5"

Fayette: 5"

Marble Rock: 5"

West Union: 4"

Waucoma: 4"

Decorah: 3"

Clear Lake: 1.5"

Oasge: 1.2"

Elma: 0.8"

Mason City: 0.5"

Charles City: 0.4"

St. Ansgar: 0.2"