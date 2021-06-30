StormTeam 3: Humidity Rising for the 4th of July Weekend

Heading into the 4th of July weekend, temperatures will be rising into the 80s and lower 90s. You'll also notice the humidity more through the weekend and into next week, as dew points rise into the 60s to lower 70s. It's likely that heat index values will reach the lower to middle 90s on Sunday and Monday. These higher dew points will eventually fuel our next chance for showers and storms after the holiday weekend.
Tracking heat for the weekend, but the humidity will be rising as well.
Posted: Jun 30, 2021 5:50 PM
