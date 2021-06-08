StormTeam 3: Hot conditions to last into 3rd week of June with little rain

We are on our second full week of above average June temps... and that likely will last through the third week of June and into the fourth.

A ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere is acting as a 'heat dome' and keeping things hot across the central US. And this dome is stubborn.

It will not move much over the course of the next two weeks, shifting only slightly to the west next week and bringing the west coast under the above average umbrella.

For the Upper Midwest, this means the above average hot conditions will continue through most of June, and that rain will be hard to come by. This is bad news for our drought conditions, which will liekly expand by the end of the month.

Our only decent chance for rain this week arrives Friday with a minimal cold front. Wednesday/Thursday both sport a small afternoon chance. Next week will continue with dry hot weather with less humidity.