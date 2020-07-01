StormTeam 3: Hot and Humid: Tropical-like weather on tap through the weekend.

The heat and humidity is on full blast. Step outside, and you will certainly be able to feel the shear amount of moisture in the atmosphere. And with no cold fronts, no low pressure systems, no disturbances to kick up some strong storms... the week ahead is going to feel like a hot bath. In a more technical sense, the weather we will see at least through Sunday will be similar to the type of weather folks in Florida - in the tropics - typically see.

As high temps hang around 90 degrees these next few days, and with dew points around 70 degrees, there is no doubt a lot of energy for storms in the atmosphere. But with nothing to spark them, this energy will simply bubble up a little bit here and there, leading to a 20% chance for brief but heavy afternoon showers and storms every day through Sunday. This is a common characteristic of tropical climates like that of Florida.

A giant ridge in the upper atmosphere is allowing this all top happen. The ridge over the central US works to allow heat and humidity north, and it also works to keep most disturbances that could spark storms - like low pressure systems and storms - at bay.

This pattern does hold through Independence Day, so while the forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, keep in mind that a brief but heavy shower in the afternoon is possible. All things considered though, this rain is not one to ruin your plans. And with chances only at 20%, most of us will not see these brief afternoon downpours.

Hot and humid condtions are expected to hold through next week, although more incoming disturbances could kick off strong storms that we will have to track.