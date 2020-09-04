StormTeam 3: The next week will have heat, storms and chilly weather

As summer fades to fall, the weather will become increasingly turbulent as temperatures fade. And the switch is about to be flipped. Here is what I am tracking for the week ahead.

Summer-like conditions through the weekend A chance for severe weather overnight Saturday into Sunday morning Fall-like weather crashing into the forecast for Labor Day and the week ahead Multiple chances for rain

Let's go through them one at a time...

1. Summer is here! But not for much longer.

On Friday and Saturday, high pressure will keep skies mostly sunny and winds on the lighter side as temps rise into the upper 70s towards 80 degrees during the afternoon. This all will make for very comfortable summer like conditions, which you may be wise to take advantage of now before fall is here for good.

Sunday will be a hot and muggy summer day, as strong winds out of the south funnel heat and humidity into the region. Expect partly sunny skies and high temps in the mid to upper 80s. The Heat Index could be well into the 90s.

But with all that heat and humidity, one must be concerned about the potential for more detrimental weather.

2. Severe weather this weekend.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, a small disturbance moving across the upper Midwest will take advantage of warm temps and rising humidity to unleash scattered storms across the region. Expect storms to initially be quite scattered late Saturday before becoming more organized early Sunday and lining up into a squall of strong to severe thunderstorms moving from the northwest towards the southeast across the Minnesota-Iowa border.

The main threats here will be strong winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall with isolated flooding. There is a SLIGHT RISK (2/5) for severe weather overnight Saturday into Sunday stretching from I-35 and west towards South Dakota. A lesser marginal risk (1/5) is in place for the rest of the area.

We will talk more about rainfall totals later, but first...

3. A giant cold front to usher in fall all at once.

A cold front will move across the center of the country from the North on Labor Day, ushering in drastically below normal temperatures from Montana to New Mexico to Michigan for the remainder of the week. Expect cloudy skies Monday across Minnesota and Iowa, with high temps only in the 60s. There is a potential for much warmer temps in southern Iowa where the cold front will swing through later.

Rain will begin later Monday and last on/off through Tuesday and Wednesday as moisture moves in behind the cold front. And by the way, temps Tuesday and Wednesday could only reach into the low-mid 50s! Overnight lows could even be in the 30s, and a particularly windy morning could make for wind chills in the 20s (I don't like that). Frost advisories may be needed.

There is still likely to be some warm days left later in September after this cold snap, but by then things won't feel much like summer anymore.

4. Need rain? We gon' get some rain.

Drought conditions still persist across parts of the area, so rain would be great news. So here's some great news.

Storms overnight Saturday into early Sunday have the potential to drop anywhere from half an inch to a bit more than 2 inches. Rainfall accumulations are likely to be scattered and not widespread.

From late Monday through Wednesday, on/off showers with the cooler fall temps have the potential to drop a more widespread 1-2 inches across the entire area.

And that's it! Expect temps in 60s after Wednesday. Be sure to enjoy the summer weather before it's gone!