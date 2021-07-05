StormTeam 3: Hot & Sticky to start an at times stormy week

As we work into this first full week of July there will be lots of weather to track. It's hot and humid Monday with mostly sunny skies and high temps in the low-mid 90s. With the added humidity, the heat index will be between 95-105 degrees, with the higher end values occurring near the Mississippi River.

Occasional storms will be possible this afternoon and evening. These will be mostly confined to North Iowa along a decaying cold front. It's hot again Tuesday, and as a low pressure system swings into the area Tuesday afternoon, it will eat up the rest of the decaying front and fire off storms across the entire area during the afternoon/evening hours Tuesday and with rain into Wednesday morning. There is a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather across most of our area Tuesday, with isolated accounts of severe wind and hail possible. High temps around 70 degrees on a cooler Wednesday. Storm chances return Friday/Saturday where we will again have to monitor a severe threat.