StormTeam 3: Holiday Travel Conditions - Christmas Eve

If you're dreaming of a White Christmas you're going to have to travel way out of your way to find it. By now you're probably aware that our area, and most of the Midwest, will be staying completely dry this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Bad news for snow lovers but some great news for travelers. If you're heading out by land or air this Christmas Eve you can plan on some pretty smooth travels. Cloudy skies and morning fog will be the only problem across the majority of the upper Midwest, however if you're traveling north of the Twin Cities you may find some icy spots on area roadways. The Chicago area is dealing with some dense morning fog which will take time to burn off. The East Coast is looking mostly clear with little to no precip to be found. You'll find snow further west, with a bit of rain mixed in, around Salt Lake City and north into Idaho.