StormTeam 3: Highs in the 60s next two days

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, NEAR 60 DEGREES

High temps Monday will reach towards 60 degrees. Combined with mostly sunny skies and light winds, it will be a fantastic day for some warmer weather outdoor activity. There will be some clouds in spots, but clouds should not be too long lasting.

TUESDAY: BREEZY, RECORD-BREAKING WARMTH

With high temps in the mid 60s at least on Tuesday, we are forecast to break the warmest temperature records for March 9th. For reference, the record warmest March 9th for RST was 59 degrees set in 1977. That record for Charles City is 62 degrees set in 2000. These super warm temps are brought to you by a surge of winds out of the south gusting at up to 30mph. These winds will stir up some clouds here and there making for a partly sunny day.

WEDNESDAY: EARLY THUNDERSTORMS, RAIN SHOWERS

With all these warm temps comes moisture, which paired together with heat provides energy for rain showers and potentially even thunderstorms. It's been months since we have seen thunderstorms, but week ones will be possible early Wednesday as a cold front begins to be pushed through our area. The rest of Wednesday will be a mix of clouds and scattered showers as temps fall from the 50s into the 30s. Half an inch of rain could fall in some spots.

REST OF THE WEEK: COOLING DOWN

High temps cool back into the 40s following Wednesday's system for the remainder of the week, with lows in the 20s and 30s. Mostly to partly sunny skies mean that it still won't be bad outdoor weather.