Photo Gallery 2 Images
The biggest snowstorm of 2020 is expected to hit over the weekend; however, we may just get a glancing blow from it. An area of low pressure heads into the Midwest by Friday and exits by Sunday, which may bring several inches of snow, ice, and nasty weather conditions. Track of the low appears it may head just south of the viewing area, and that oculd mean just snow showers or minor accumulations. Sunday will usher in the chance for snow behind a wave around the low. Heads up for the cold later next week with below zero wind chills and temperatures.
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: High probability of heavy snow stays away from area
- StormTeam 3: Friday's Snow
- StormTeam 3: Major winter storm expected to drop heavy snow
- StormTeam 3: Winter storm swings heavy snow north
- Heavy rains flood Austin area
- StormTeam 3: Heavy rain and flooding possible
- StormTeam 3: Is heavy rain or snow on the horizon this weekend?
- StormTeam 3: Flash Flood Watch in effect; Heavy rain possible in much of viewing area
- Snow still impacting area schools
- StormTeam 3: Dusting of snow possible Friday
Scroll for more content...