StormTeam 3: High probability of heavy snow stays away from area

Close to a foot could fall in parts of the Midwest

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 3:32 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

The biggest snowstorm of 2020 is expected to hit over the weekend; however, we may just get a glancing blow from it.  An area of low pressure heads into the Midwest by Friday and exits by Sunday, which may bring several inches of snow, ice, and nasty weather conditions.  Track of the low appears it may head just south of the viewing area, and that oculd mean just snow showers or minor accumulations.  Sunday will usher in the chance for snow behind a wave around the low. Heads up for the cold later next week with below zero wind chills and temperatures. 

