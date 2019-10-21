The low will lift northeast into the area today and eventually northeast of the area tonight. Our main batch of rain has moved out dropping between an inch or inch and a half. A few peeks of sunshine possible the rest of the day as the pressure gradient drives into the area and winds crank in. A High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory have both been posted until Tuesday with winds increasing to 40-50 mph. The system slowly moves out and could initiate isolated showers or even flurries for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures behind this system will be mainly below average, especially for the rest of the work week. A nice end to the week and weekend will be in the future as highs climb into the 50s by Saturday.
Tonight: Showers and windy
Lows: Around 40
Winds: SW 15-25 mph
Tomorrow: Showers early, then windy
Highs: Mid 40s
Winds: W 20-40+
Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, still windy
Lows: Low 30s
Winds: W 15-30
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: High Wind Warning today, Wind Advisory Tuesday
- High Wind Warning, Wind Advisory Monday into Tuesday
- Wind Advisory in effect until Sunday afternoon
- Wind Advisory in place throughout viewing area
- StormTeam 3: Wild winds and plentiful sunshine for Tuesday
- StormTeam 3: Tracking increasing winds, cooling temps
- Wind Chill Warning: Wind chills of 30 below or less
- Wind Chill Warnings issued for Tuesday-Thursday; Wind chills as low as 60 below zero possible
- Wind Advisory in effect through much of Monday
- Wind Advisory in effect until early Thursday morning