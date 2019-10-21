Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - High Wind Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

StormTeam 3: High Wind Warning today, Wind Advisory Tuesday

Strong winds will be the big theme early this week

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 3:02 PM
Updated: Oct 21, 2019 3:05 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

The low will lift northeast into the area today and eventually northeast of the area tonight. Our main batch of rain has moved out dropping between an inch or inch and a half. A few peeks of sunshine possible the rest of the day as the pressure gradient drives into the area and winds crank in. A High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory have both been posted until Tuesday with winds increasing to 40-50 mph. The system slowly moves out and could initiate isolated showers or even flurries for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures behind this system will be mainly below average, especially for the rest of the work week. A nice end to the week and weekend will be in the future as highs climb into the 50s by Saturday.

Tonight: Showers and windy
Lows: Around 40
Winds: SW 15-25 mph

Tomorrow: Showers early, then windy
Highs: Mid 40s
Winds: W 20-40+

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, still windy
Lows: Low 30s
Winds: W 15-30

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Austin
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Rain returns Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: Different budgeting methods

Image

Exploring local food producers

Image

Celebrating North Iowa's only covered bridge

Image

Local organization helps undocumented immigrants

Image

Small business thanks community after outpour of support

Image

Chris' look at a rainy Monday

Image

Washing cars for disabled veterans

Image

Encouraging more organ donations

Image

Poker tournament held to stop domestic violence

Image

Rochester coat drive

Community Events