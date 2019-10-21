StormTeam 3: High Wind Warning today, Wind Advisory Tuesday

The low will lift northeast into the area today and eventually northeast of the area tonight. Our main batch of rain has moved out dropping between an inch or inch and a half. A few peeks of sunshine possible the rest of the day as the pressure gradient drives into the area and winds crank in. A High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory have both been posted until Tuesday with winds increasing to 40-50 mph. The system slowly moves out and could initiate isolated showers or even flurries for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures behind this system will be mainly below average, especially for the rest of the work week. A nice end to the week and weekend will be in the future as highs climb into the 50s by Saturday.

Tonight: Showers and windy

Lows: Around 40

Winds: SW 15-25 mph

Tomorrow: Showers early, then windy

Highs: Mid 40s

Winds: W 20-40+

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, still windy

Lows: Low 30s

Winds: W 15-30