StormTeam 3: High Pressure To Bring Warm Up

High pressure will play a role in our forecast this week as it will not only bring cooler temps to start but also a warm up by Friday.

A big chill arrives this week as a high pressure system will drift south of the viewing area from the northwest. As it treks south, persistent northerly winds will move through the area giving us some chilly temperatures and daytime highs in the 40s till just about Friday. That's when things will change for the better as some warmer conditions in the upper 50s with the possibility of seeing 60s by Monday.

Overnight this week, expect frosty conditions as we will creep below freezing and find ourselves in the low to mid 20s through the week. If breezy conditions exist, expect the possibility of wind chill values in the teens.