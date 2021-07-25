StormTeam 3: High Heat Expected This Week

ROCHESTER, Minn - Similar to last week, temperatures will once again reach the 90s this upcoming week. With this, we also see a return in high humidity values and relative humidity percent values for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Although daytime highs will be in the low to mid 90s, our Feels Like Temperatures could be well into the upper 90s and triple digits.

It will be important this week to not only stay hydrated, but also find shade frequently if outdoors for extended periods of time as heat related illnesses are common during excessive heat waves. It is likely that some of the viewing area will see a Heat Advisory issued due to the increased heat index values.

This will be closely monitored as we approach mid-week.