StormTeam 3: Here's what to "look" for in the Black Moon

Tips for having fun viewing the moon tonight

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 5:37 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

We are fascinated by all the different moons: Super Moon, Strawberry Moon, Olive Moon, etc.  The last one doesn't exist, but you get the point.  A new one tonight is the Black Moon.  There's no definition of a Black Moon, however, it is most commonly associated with the second new Moon of a month.  It is rare considering lunar cycles largely take 29 days to complete.  Every 32 months or so, there are two full or new Moons in a month, with the first being the blue Moon.   If you want to see the Black Moon, it will be difficult since it's a moon you cannot see, and the reason: it's a new moon, the opposite of a full Moon.  To make matters worse, it's a supermoon, which means the new Moon happens at the closest point to Earth in its monthly orbit.

The next Black Moon won't take place again until April 30, 2022.  

