StormTeam 3: Here comes the sun! A warm and sunny weekend

Finally. Some sun...

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 6:32 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

After 10 days straight of cloudy overcast skies, we are finally going to be able to get some vitamin D. Southerly wins today are bringing us warmer temperatures form the south for this weekend. Not only that, but these warmer temperatures will also erode the cloud deck that has haunted us the past week and a half. 

Saturday will sport a high of around 35 degrees. While Saturday will still be mostly cloudy, the sun will be able to peek in here and there. Sunday will be the best day of 2020 so far. High temps in the low 40s, and mostly sunny skies. Clouds will begin moving back in Sunday night.

Temperatures will begin to cool back down next week, with a high temperature on Tuesday of around 22 degrees. So take advantage of the beautiful Sunday in store! 

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
