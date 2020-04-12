Clear
StormTeam 3: Heavy, wet snow continues until late Sunday night

Some see heavy snow, others see rain

Posted: Apr 12, 2020 1:24 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Accumulating snow is expected through late tonight, with the heaviest amounts across southeast Minnesota into extreme northern portions of north Iowa. In addition, strong winds will create blowing/drifting snow and poor visibility, especially in open, unsheltered areas – near white out conditions could occur during the heaviest snow. Travel will be slippery to hazardous! The snow will be wet and heavy, take it easy shoveling!

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 18°
Nice on Friday, weekend storm brewing
