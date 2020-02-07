Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

StormTeam 3: Heavy snow, travel impacts on Sunday

5-8" of snowfall, could be isolated 8"+

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 7:56 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

A Winter Storm Watch (likely a warning soon) is in effect for Sunday as a major winter storm is taking aim at our viewing area.  Most spots will see between 5-8" of snowfall, with isolated higher amounts.  Expect travel delays, snow-covered roads, blowing snow, and reduced visibility.  Stay tuned for updates!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 1°
Albert Lea
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: 2°
Austin
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 7°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 10°
winter storm watch has been issued
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

National Wear Red Day

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/7

Image

Iowa Legislative Forum

Image

Coronavirus fear fuels racism

Image

Socialice Growth

Image

Students' Polar Plunge

Image

Chataue Theatre Being Used For Socialice

Image

Sean Weather 2/7

Image

Rochester prepares for polar plunge

Image

National Wear Red Day

Community Events