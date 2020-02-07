StormTeam 3: Heavy snow, travel impacts on Sunday

A Winter Storm Watch (likely a warning soon) is in effect for Sunday as a major winter storm is taking aim at our viewing area. Most spots will see between 5-8" of snowfall, with isolated higher amounts. Expect travel delays, snow-covered roads, blowing snow, and reduced visibility. Stay tuned for updates!
