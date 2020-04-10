StormTeam 3: Heavy snow possible for Easter Sunday

A strong, early spring storm system will track across the Midwest Sunday into Monday. This system will bring a return of some wintry weather to parts of the area, depending on the exact storm track. Accumulating snows look to occur somewhere from northern Iowa into northern Wisconsin. This snow should be of the wet and heavy variety, and has the potential to produce some tree damage and cause power outages. As the system begins to depart, the winds will become strong enough to produce some drifting and blowing snow Sunday night into Monday, which could result in reduced visibility for travelers.