StormTeam 3: Heavy snow forecast for some, rain for others

All eyes are on a lively early season snow system that will move into the region Tuesday.

What's important to note is that not all of us will see snow, with most of Northern Iowa and even some Minnesota counties just over the border seeing mostly rain. A tight freezing line that will mark the border between rain/snow will be the difference-maker.

The system moves in around 9 am-noon with snow in parts of Minnesota far north-central Iowa. A tight small scale warm front will produce rapid snowfall and accumulations north of 4 inches in a band expected to sit just north of Rochester and Olmsted counties at this time and soon after, so maybe think twice about driving to the twin cities today. This band of heavy snow could briefly swing into Rochester and Owatonna at times today.

Rain moves in for North Iowa counties after 12pm. And the whole system exits by around 8 pm. Snow will fall off and on between rain and brief breaks for most Minnesota counties along I-90, and any accumulations will be small as some will surely be melted by warm grounds and rain. North of I-90 is really where ground accumulation is expected. With anywhere from 1-3 inches possible, specifically in Dodge, Steele, and Olmsted counties.

Again, the line between where it snows and where it rains will be extremely tight. For example, it is possible that far south Olmsted county sees no accumulating snow, while far north Olmsted sees 4-5 inches.

Be mindful of reduced visibility and slippery roads. Moisture on the ground will likely freeze overnight.