StormTeam 3: Heavy snow ends, brutally cold late this week

Temps could drop well below zero

Posted: Feb 9, 2020 7:31 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

The snowfall has ended across the area, you'll have to shovel it out to get anywhere.  Southern Minnesota was hit the hardest with some spots over 10" of snowfall.  North Iowa received between 3-6", some spots even less due to the drier air taking over parts of the storm.  Now that the snow has ended, we turn our attention to the cold moving in later this week.  Highs may struggle to make it above the zero degree mark on Thursday with feels like temperatures dipping well below zero.  Stay tuned!

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 4°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 7°
Rochester
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 1°
Winter Storm Warning in effect for Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

