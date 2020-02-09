StormTeam 3: Heavy snow ends, brutally cold late this week

The snowfall has ended across the area, you'll have to shovel it out to get anywhere. Southern Minnesota was hit the hardest with some spots over 10" of snowfall. North Iowa received between 3-6", some spots even less due to the drier air taking over parts of the storm. Now that the snow has ended, we turn our attention to the cold moving in later this week. Highs may struggle to make it above the zero degree mark on Thursday with feels like temperatures dipping well below zero. Stay tuned!