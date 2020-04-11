StormTeam 3: Here's how Sunday's snowstorm could impact you

Photo Gallery 2 Images
Wet snow could cause power outages, tree damage, and problems for
temporary outdoor tents where 4+” accumulates. Travel will become hazardous
due to slippery roads and blowing/drifting snow, impacting the Monday morning
commute. Near-whiteout conditions possible Sunday afternoon into Monday
morning in open, rural areas.
Rain changes to snow from west to east from Sunday
morning into Sunday afternoon. Snow may fall heavy at times Sunday afternoonevening with rates of 1+” per hour. Winds increase Sunday afternoon/evening.
Snow ends Monday morning with winds diminishing by Monday evening.
