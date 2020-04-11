StormTeam 3: Here's how Sunday's snowstorm could impact you

Wet snow could cause power outages, tree damage, and problems for

temporary outdoor tents where 4+” accumulates. Travel will become hazardous

due to slippery roads and blowing/drifting snow, impacting the Monday morning

commute. Near-whiteout conditions possible Sunday afternoon into Monday

morning in open, rural areas.

Rain changes to snow from west to east from Sunday

morning into Sunday afternoon. Snow may fall heavy at times Sunday afternoonevening with rates of 1+” per hour. Winds increase Sunday afternoon/evening.

Snow ends Monday morning with winds diminishing by Monday evening.