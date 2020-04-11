Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

StormTeam 3: Here's how Sunday's snowstorm could impact you

Biggest impacts in Minnesota

Posted: Apr 11, 2020 8:51 PM
Updated: Apr 11, 2020 8:54 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Photo Gallery 2 Images

Wet snow could cause power outages, tree damage, and problems for
temporary outdoor tents where 4+” accumulates. Travel will become hazardous
due to slippery roads and blowing/drifting snow, impacting the Monday morning
commute. Near-whiteout conditions possible Sunday afternoon into Monday
morning in open, rural areas.

Rain changes to snow from west to east from Sunday
morning into Sunday afternoon. Snow may fall heavy at times Sunday afternoonevening with rates of 1+” per hour. Winds increase Sunday afternoon/evening.
Snow ends Monday morning with winds diminishing by Monday evening.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 46°
Albert Lea
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Rochester
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Nice on Friday, weekend storm brewing
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Seed library helping you grow your own food

Image

Keeping first responders safe during the pandemic

Image

Sean Weather 4/11

Image

Chris' Tracks Snowstorm for the Weekend

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/10

Image

RCTC lends a helping hand to students

Image

Paycuts and Furloughs at Mayo Clinic

Image

Who is Wearing a Mask?

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/10

Image

To invest or not?

Community Events