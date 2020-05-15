StormTeam 3: Heavy rainfall heading our way this weekend

Photo Gallery 3 Images
Rain arrives Saturday afternoon and continues through Sunday morning. The heaviest rainfall takes place overnight with thunderstorms possible, some containing heavy downpours. Severe weather is not expected. Get ready for the warm up next week with highs in the 70s and 80s.
