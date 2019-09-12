Clear
StormTeam 3: Heavy rain slams the area

Rain totals in some parts have reached over eight inches

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 8:28 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

The soggy weather pattern will finally let up after several rounds of showers and thunderstorms led to flooding.  Austin was hit the hardest on Thursday with 2"-5" of rainfall in only a few hours, which brought totals to over 8" near Austin and western sections of Mower County.  Rainfall totals from all the rain this week ranged from 1" to over 8".  A calmer setup takes shape after a cold front will slice through the region and pull in drier, cooler air.  

