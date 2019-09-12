StormTeam 3: Heavy rain slams the area

The soggy weather pattern will finally let up after several rounds of showers and thunderstorms led to flooding. Austin was hit the hardest on Thursday with 2"-5" of rainfall in only a few hours, which brought totals to over 8" near Austin and western sections of Mower County. Rainfall totals from all the rain this week ranged from 1" to over 8". A calmer setup takes shape after a cold front will slice through the region and pull in drier, cooler air.