StormTeam 3: Heavy rain likely east of I-35, flash flooding possible

Showers and storms will continue to become more widespread from south to north throughout the day. Isolated tornadoes are possible as the storms move in, with heavy rain and flash flooding threats increasing into the evening. Some spots may see over 4"+ of rainfall, while others will range from 1-3" - less near and along I-35. Flash Flood Watch continues until 7 am on Wednesday. Turn around don't drown, and please don't travel through flooded waters. Be sure to stay up to date on the weather today!