Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

StormTeam 3: Heavy rain and flooding possible

Several inches of rain along with flooding is possible

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 2:27 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 2 Images

A wet and stormy weather pattern takes shape early this week. Stalled out front along with a slow-moving low pressure system will usher in the threat for storms later tonight, and several batches of rain will be likely into Wednesday. Steamy and warm day is expected on Monday as highs crank back into the 80s for maybe the final time of the season. Dew points in large will jump into the upper 60s and lower 70s. This will set the stage for a few stronger storms to develop later this evening and tonight; a few storms may be stronger. With a southwesterly flow, the front will be almost holding stationary for Tuesday as more rain and storms get triggered with heavy rainfall and flooding possible. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch starting tomorrow for parts of north Iowa. Rain shuts off by Wednesday afternoon and evening with drying taking over as a high pressure system takes over. After today, highs will struggle to make it out of the 50s until the weekend.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 94°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 92°
Austin
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 88°
Charles City
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 94°
Rochester
Overcast
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 89°
A massive warm up is on the way before a quick cool down
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: Buying a new vehicle

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

More women entering the business world

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3 tracking a wild weather week: Very warm to very rainy

Image

Weather forecast 9/29

Image

Rise of female-owned businesses

Image

Community rallying around woman battling brain tumor

Image

Last chance to compete for Steak Cook Association World Championship

Image

Annual Tweed Bike Ride in Rochester

Image

Cleaning up Iowa's state parks

Community Events