StormTeam 3: Heavy morning snow with possible blizzard today

An intense cold front is moving through the area this morning, bringing with it winter weather all day long.

THURSDAY MORNING: ICE TURNING TO HEAVY SNOW

A scattered mix of wintry ice fell in some spots early Thursday, leaving a thin layer of ice on untreated roads. Snow is now falling at a pretty decent rate across the area as of 7am. This heavy wet snow will continue to fall through around 10am, with a lighter drier snow falling through 12pm-2pm.

Snow accumulation is expected to be between 2-4" along the I-35 corridor, with 3-6" expected further east in Rochester, Fillmore, and Howard. 2-5" is more likely in Charles City, Austin, and Dodge.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON - FRIDAY MORNING: BLOWING/DRIFTING SNOW, BLIZZARD POSSIBLE

Winds will gust to 45mph in the afternoon, making for blowing and drifting snow and possible blizzard conditions, especially in open areas. Combined with already slick roads, it is safe to say that travel will be poor all day long. Exercise caution if you must travel. Blizzard warnings and winter weather advisories expire 6am Friday morning.

FRIDAY - NEXT WEEK: SUPER COLD

A mass of Arctic air behind this front will certainly be felt, as temps rapidly fall into the single digits Friday morning, and continue to fall through Sunday/Monday. Highs both days will be below 0 degrees, while wind chills will remain below zero for the next entire 168 hour period (1 week) starting Friday. Wind chills will be 20-40 degrees below Sunday/Monday, which is dangerously cold.