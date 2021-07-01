StormTeam 3: Heating Up for the 4th of July Weekend

Heading into the 4th of July weekend, plenty of sunshine is expected along with some toasty temperatures. Highs will reach the lower 90s on Sunday, and if you factor in the humidity, we may see heat index values in the lower to middle 90s. Make sure to drink plenty of water and pack extra sunscreen as the UV index will be in the very high category on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Dry weather is expected throughout the holiday weekend.