Heading into the 4th of July weekend, plenty of sunshine is expected along with some toasty temperatures. Highs will reach the lower 90s on Sunday, and if you factor in the humidity, we may see heat index values in the lower to middle 90s. Make sure to drink plenty of water and pack extra sunscreen as the UV index will be in the very high category on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Dry weather is expected throughout the holiday weekend.
Tracking plenty of sunshine with highs in the lower 90s on Saturday and Sunday.
Posted: Jul 1, 2021 6:41 PM
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Heating Up for the 4th of July Weekend
- StormTeam 3: Humidity Rising for the 4th of July Weekend
- StormTeam 3: Summertime Heat Returns for the 4th of July Weekend
- StormTeam 3: Near record heat this weekend
- Iowa State Patrol releases numbers from 4th of July weekend
- Grilling safety tips for July 4th celebrations
- Political figures salute the 4th of July
- StormTeam 3: Comfy weekend, heating up next week
- StormTeam 3: Tracking summer-like heat through the weekend
Scroll for more content...