After a rather unseasonably cool day today, temperatures are expected to be back to their summertime values over the next few weeks as we approach the end of June. With this comes more traditional summertime heat. After yesterday's system brought along cooler temperatures, a relief from the upper 80s and 90s we have seen as of late, many woke up to the lower 50s this morning. The average high for this time of year is roughly 79, and with the recent temperatures we have seen over the month of June, we have been just above this with daytime highs ranging in the 80s and even 90s. Today, was the coldest daytime high we have seen since May 30th (57 degrees).
Temperatures on the rise for the end of the month.
Posted: Jun 21, 2021 5:56 PM
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Heating Up For The End of June
- StormTeam 3: Heat builds for next week
- StormTeam 3: Heat Advisory for Wednesday afternoon
- StormTeam 3: Near record heat this weekend
- StormTeam 3: Snow ending Sunday night
- Storm Team 3: Warm end to June
- StormTeam 3: Summer Weather to Return First Week of June
- StormTeam 3: Warming up through the first week of June!
- StormTeam 3: Summer heat returns Tuesday and will stick around
- StormTeam 3: Below-average temps Wednesday before the heat arrives
Scroll for more content...