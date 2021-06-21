StormTeam 3: Heating Up For The End of June

After a rather unseasonably cool day today, temperatures are expected to be back to their summertime values over the next few weeks as we approach the end of June. With this comes more traditional summertime heat. After yesterday's system brought along cooler temperatures, a relief from the upper 80s and 90s we have seen as of late, many woke up to the lower 50s this morning. The average high for this time of year is roughly 79, and with the recent temperatures we have seen over the month of June, we have been just above this with daytime highs ranging in the 80s and even 90s. Today, was the coldest daytime high we have seen since May 30th (57 degrees).