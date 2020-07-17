StormTeam 3: Heat is on for Saturday, Severe Risk Sat. Night

After some record setting low temperatures Thursday morning, a much different story is shaping up for Friday. Most places woke up at least 10-15 degrees warmer than yesterday with southerly flow bringing warmer and humid air into the area. Highs this afternoon will top out in the middle-upper 80s under sunny skies.

A slight chance of a passing shower or storm during the overnight hours tonight will give way to a very hot and steamy Saturday. Temperatures will rise into the lower 90s with heat index values possibly eclipsing triple digits. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for all counties in the area except Freeborn, where an EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH is in effect.

A cold front will approach the area Saturday night, sparking showers and storms, some of which could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of the area under a SLIGHT RISK (2/5) for seeing severe weather. The primary hazard will be damaging winds, and we'll keep an eye on this system as it approaches.

The front will clear the area by daybreak Sunday, leading to a nice second half of the weekend with temperatures in the mid 80s under sunny skies.

Shower and storm chances return by the start of the next work week, with pop-ups possible each day. Highs will be seasonable in the low 80s.