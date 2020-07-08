StormTeam 3: Heat Advisory in Effect until 7 P.M.

Temperatures are well on their way to the 90s as the mercury is quickly rising early this afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa until 7 P.M. today as heat indices approach triple digits under mainly sunny skies. Temperatures will dip into the lower 70s tonight with a muggy, tropical-like atmosphere taking precedent until a cold front approaches on Thursday.

Scattered showers and storms associated with a stronger cold front will approach the area during the day Thursday. Because of this, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the eastern third of our area under a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather during the day tomorrow. A MARGINAL RISK surrounds that area to the west in Mower, Freeborn, and Cerro Gordo counties.

After the front passes through Thursday evening, much cooler and drier air will filter in behind it, allowing lows Thursday Night into Friday to drop into the lower 60s. Highs Friday will struggle to reach the mid 80s with dew points falling into the lower 60s.

Pop-up chances for storms return this weekend as a weak disturbance tries to work its way toward us.