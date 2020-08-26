StormTeam 3: Heat Advisory for Wednesday afternoon

A heat advisory has been issued yet again for portions of the area, including Dodge, Olmsted, Mower, and Fillmore counties in Minnesota. The advisory also includes Mitchell, Howard, and Floyd counties in Iowa. Heat indicies are expected reach between 95 and 105 degrees later Wednesday afternoon as temps approach the low to mid 90s. The heat advisory is in effect between 1pm to 7pm.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Wednesday, with SW winds between 10-20mph making for breezy conditions. Dew points will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Temps begin to cool on Thursday evening as a front slowly works through the area and brings us cooler weather for the weekend and next week, but not without a chance for storms late Thursday and Friday.