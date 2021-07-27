StormTeam 3: Heat Advisory Through Wednesday Evening

More heat is expected across northern Iowa and southern Minnesota on Wednesday as temperatures reach the lower 90s during the afternoon. Factoring in the humidity, we may see heat index values over 100 degrees at times. Make sure to drink plenty of water and try to limit your time outside whenever possible. Luckily, cooler conditions are on the way to end the week.
Posted: Jul 27, 2021 5:07 PM
