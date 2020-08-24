StormTeam 3: Heat Advisory Monday before overnight storms

The last day temps rose above 90 degrees across our area was July 8th. Today we do it again.

Winds out of the south will funnel in hot and humid air throughout the next few days, making for a mini heat wave of sorts. High temps will top out in the low 90s, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The Heat Index Monday afternoon will approach 100-105 degrees as humidity continues to rise and mostly sunny skies add to the heat. A heat advisory has been issued for Monday afternoon between noon and 9PM. Drink plenty of water, and limit activity outside.

Between the heat and humidity, there is plenty of energy available for storms. Scattered storms are expected to occur in the overnight hours as temps cool into the 80s and then into the 70s. There is a SLIGHT RISK (2/5) for severe weather in parts of the area including Rochester. Main risks include strong winds and large hail.

Heat Advisory

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 105 are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

