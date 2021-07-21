StormTeam 3: Hazy skies Wednesday from Wildfire smoke, what that means for the forecast

An air quality alert is in effect for large parts of Minnesota Wednesday as smokey air form wildfires out west and to our north in Canada has made it closer to the ground.

An air quality alert is in effect through 6am THURSDAY in Southeast Minnesota. This means that those with breathing conditions should limit outdoor time.

The smoke will keep temps a bit cooler than the forecast Wednesday, with high temperatures now likely only in the low 80s. A stray storm will be possible during the day, but the presence of this smoke has likely hampered thunderstorm potential by quite a bit.

Winds more out of the south Thursday morning will push the smoke to our north, but it is possible more of it could return by the weekend and next week as fires continue to rage and as the weather pattern sees little change.

Our best chance right now for rain is Friday night into parts of Saturday, but the presence of smoke during this time would limit rain potential. Hot and rain-deprived conditions are more likely than not for the rest of the month of July.