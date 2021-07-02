Wildfires have been burning in parts of Canada recently, and some of the smoke has reached us here in Iowa and Minnesota. The smoke has created a subtle haze in the sky, and we may see more of that through the course of the holiday weekend.
Smoke from wildfires burning in Canada may give us more hazy skies this weekend.
Posted: Jul 2, 2021 10:04 PM
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Hazy Skies Possible Over the 4th of July Weekend
- StormTeam 3: Humidity Rising for the 4th of July Weekend
- StormTeam 3: Heating Up for the 4th of July Weekend
- StormTeam 3: Summertime Heat Returns for the 4th of July Weekend
- StormTeam 3: Sunny skies, mild air heading into the weekend
- StormTeam 3: Sunny and dry skies for the weekend
- Iowa State Patrol releases numbers from 4th of July weekend
- StormTeam 3: Sunny skies through the week
- StormTeam 3: A hot sunny fourth of July weekend
Scroll for more content...