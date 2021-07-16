StormTeam 3: Hazy Skies Due To Wildfire Smoke

As wildfires continue to ravage portions of the western United States and Canada, all of the smoke from the aforementioned fires is making its way into the Upper Midwest. That smoke is making for some hazy skies, and we'll continue to see that periodically over the next few weeks until those fires are more under control. Unfortunately, it's going to take a pattern shift to bring some rain to those areas, and help firefighters get a better handle on the blazes.