StormTeam 3: Happy Meteorological Spring!

For us Meteorologists, Spring has sprung! Astronomically, Spring will begin on March 19th (that's what your calenders will say), but all of us are certainly feeling the warm-up as March comes in like a lamb. I'll admit, temperatures will be a tad bit cooler for Monday with highs only in the middle 30s, but that's exactly where we should be for this time of the year. Come Tuesday, and already we see a big step-up with a return to the 40s. 40 degree temperatures will persist until the weekend alongside a mix of sun and clouds...and a few chances for some precipitation. Slight chances for a wintry mix/snow can be found through the week however most of us will be staying dry - chances are just that low. It's important to note, with these warmer temps the snow depth continues to dwindle. Melting and overnight refreezing is still a threat through the week.