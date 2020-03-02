Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

StormTeam 3: Happy Meteorological Spring!

Spring has sprung and the temps couldn't be any better

Posted: Mar 2, 2020 5:19 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Photo Gallery 4 Images

For us Meteorologists, Spring has sprung! Astronomically, Spring will begin on March 19th (that's what your calenders will say), but all of us are certainly feeling the warm-up as March comes in like a lamb. I'll admit, temperatures will be a tad bit cooler for Monday with highs only in the middle 30s, but that's exactly where we should be for this time of the year. Come Tuesday, and already we see a big step-up with a return to the 40s. 40 degree temperatures will persist until the weekend alongside a mix of sun and clouds...and a few chances for some precipitation. Slight chances for a wintry mix/snow can be found through the week however most of us will be staying dry - chances are just that low. It's important to note, with these warmer temps the snow depth continues to dwindle. Melting and overnight refreezing is still a threat through the week.  

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
March comes in like a lamb - and well above average
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Happy Meteorological Spring!

Image

Sean Weather 3/1

Image

Kasson hosts welcoming party for state wrestlers

Image

RFD reminds public on ice safety

Image

Buttigieg supporters react to campaign announcement

Image

Sean weather 2 2/29

Image

Saturday hoops highlights

Image

Minnesota state wrestling finals

Image

High school students take part in Hazmat training

Image

Little Thistle Brewery hosts outdoor party

Community Events