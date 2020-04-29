StormTeam 3: Gusty winds last into tonight

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Strong north to northwest winds expected today. Look for wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph. Secure lightweight objects. Be alert for gusts while driving in open areas. Travel for high profile vehicles may be difficult.
