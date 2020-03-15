StormTeam 3: Growing confidence in late week storm

Computer models are indicating that a strong winter-type storm is heading for the upper Midwest late this week, but this comes after a few minor chances for precipitation earlier in the week.

On Monday, a weak cold front will push through and bring clouds and a small chance for the occasional drizzle throughout the day. Temps will still top out in the 40s on both Monday and Tuesday after the front passes. There is a slight chance that some of this freezing drizzle could be freezing come Monday morning when temps are still below freezing.

Another minor chance comes Wednesday as a plume of moisture works into the upper Midwest. Expect some light snowfall mixed in with this rain.

The real action begins on Thursday.

A large winter-type storm is expected to develop out of Oklahoma and move through the Upper Midwest on Thursday, and move out by Friday afternoon.

The system will bring sustained rainfall on Thursday as warm, moist air moves in from the south ahead of the storm. There is even the chance for the small thunderstorm here.

As the low pressure center moves East overnight, cold northerly air moves in and turns all the rain to snow. There is a good chance for some accumulating snowfall come Friday morning, but there is still some uncertainty on where the heaviest snowfall amounts will be given that the low pressure center has yet to form. Winds on Friday could be gusting up to 30mph.

The weekend will be chilly as the cold air holds in place, with temps on Saturday barely peaking above freezing. Warmer air moves in next week, and will likely melt most of the fallen snow.

We will continue tracking this storm as it develops.