StormTeam 3: Grab those umbrellas! Rain is on the way.

A storm system will be moving into the Midwest for Wednesday and Thursday, which will bring periods of rain to southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Scattered showers will be possible Wednesday morning, with more widespread rain developing later in the day. The rain will continue Wednesday night and Thursday, before tapering off to scattered showers Thursday night. Widespread rainfall amounts of over 0.50" are likely, and some will pick up over 1" by Thursday night. Sunshine and drier weather is expected after the storm passes, just in time for the Halloween weekend!