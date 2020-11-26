StormTeam 3: Gobble This Nice Thanksgiving Day Up

All in all, Thanksgiving 2020 is shaping up to be above average. Skies will gradually become more sunny throughout the day, with southerly winds bringing in more warm air that will push temps into the low to mid 40s by this afternoon.

Skies remain sunny through Friday and Saturday, with highs on Saturday reaching into the upper 40s!

Prepare for winds up to 30mph out of the North Sunday and Monday as a strong winter storm takes shape to our east near Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. This will push cooler air our direction, but we won't see anything in the way of snow.