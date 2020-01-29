StormTeam 3: After more than a week of cloudy conditions, gloomy days are almost over

Going on eight days now with zero sunshine, which can really be a drag ... especially for those of us who love to get outdoors and soak up the rays. There may not be a ton of sunshine in the forecast to finish off the month of January, but February plans to kick things off with a bang!
Temps will rise starting Friday, then partly sunny skies head in Saturday, followed by mostly sunshine and 40s on Sunday (Groundhog Day)!
You'll want to take advantage of this incredible weekend because the remaining days of the first week of February welcome back cloudier skies and near-normal temps (low to mid 20s).
To keep the good vibes flowing, keep in mind that we're only 50 days away from the first day of Spring (March 19th, 2020)!
