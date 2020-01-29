Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

StormTeam 3: After more than a week of cloudy conditions, gloomy days are almost over

Sunshine this weekend will bring back smiles, and spring isn't too far away!

Posted: Jan 29, 2020 7:13 AM
Updated: Jan 29, 2020 8:42 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Going on eight days now with zero sunshine, which can really be a drag ... especially for those of us who love to get outdoors and soak up the rays. There may not be a ton of sunshine in the forecast to finish off the month of January, but February plans to kick things off with a bang!

Temps will rise starting Friday, then partly sunny skies head in Saturday, followed by mostly sunshine and 40s on Sunday (Groundhog Day)!

You'll want to take advantage of this incredible weekend because the remaining days of the first week of February welcome back cloudier skies and near-normal temps (low to mid 20s). 

To keep the good vibes flowing, keep in mind that we're only 50 days away from the first day of Spring (March 19th, 2020)!  

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn 

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 10°
Albert Lea
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 9°
Light snow/mix this morning could make for a slick commute
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Could Iowa be going hands-free

Image

Travel tips to avoid Coronavirus

Image

Facing America Exhibit

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: After more than a week of cloudy conditions, gloomy days are almost over

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/28

Image

Mock Caucus

Image

Fire reignites at The Bakery

Image

Theatre Group Visits the Roots of The Music Man

Image

Theatre Group Visits the Sites of The Music Man - 4p

Community Events