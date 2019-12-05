StormTeam 3: Brutal cold and snow next week

Photo Gallery 2 Images
There hasn't been a change to the forecast the last 24 hours for next week. Sunday night and Monday will usher in the chance for snowfall. Minor accumulation is looking likely, and this doesn't appear to be a major winter storm. However, very cold air comes flying in behind the system on Monday night into midweek. This will be the coldest air of the season. We'll have further updates on this situation each day at KIMT.com/weather.
