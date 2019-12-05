Clear
BREAKING NEWS Coralville man charged with murder, robbery that left Algona woman dead Full Story

StormTeam 3: Brutal cold and snow next week

A few inches of snow and coldest air of the season likely

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 2:34 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 2 Images

There hasn't been a change to the forecast the last 24 hours for next week.  Sunday night and Monday will usher in the chance for snowfall.  Minor accumulation is looking likely, and this doesn't appear to be a major winter storm.  However, very cold air comes flying in behind the system on Monday night into midweek.  This will be the coldest air of the season.  We'll have further updates on this situation each day at KIMT.com/weather. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 44°
Rochester
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 31°
Snow returning for the next work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drone3: Finishing touches on Mason City multi-purpose arena

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Changes to snap program

Image

Lawmakers hosting RX Greed Forum

Image

State of Minnesota suing E-Cigarette company

Image

Daninger receives emergency call-up

Image

NIACC's Meister named All-American

Image

SAW: Kody Kearns

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour at Fillmore Central Elementary

Image

Disagreement over new hire

Community Events