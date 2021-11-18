StormTeam 3: Get ready! A partial lunar eclipse will be visible tonight!

It's a sight to behold tonight! A long-duration lunar eclipse will be visible over North America early Friday morning. The eclipse will begin around 1:18 AM and end at 4:47 AM, with the maximum of the eclipse occurring at 3:02 AM. At its maximum, the Earth's shadow will cover about 97% of the moon, so not a total eclipse, but certainly a cool sight! Luckily for us in northern Iowa and southern Minnesota, mostly clear skies are expected for most of the eclipse as some clouds will begin to roll in from the west towards Friday morning. If you are staying up late or waking up early to see the eclipse, take a photo and share it with us! Email them to weather@kimt.com and we'll show them on the air on Friday.