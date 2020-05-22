StormTeam 3: Get ready for a soggy stretch

We've been waking up to gray skies and drizzle through almost all of the week but Friday night plan for the drizzle to become much more inconvenient. As you know, we've been tracking the return of showers and storms for our Memorial Day Weekend, but even coming into the next work week the soggy weather will continue.

From late Friday night into next Thursday, we're looking at several rounds of rain. That being said, we'll also be seeing some sunshine through all of the activity, especially next week. With sunshine and plenty of moisture, we start to see another chance for severe weather development. No doubt, the next several days will need to be watched carefully but as for Friday and Saturday there's not much to worry about when it comes to severe development.

Lack of sunshine and temps continuing to trend cooler during these two days will help limit the severe threat...but storms with gusty winds and heavy rainfall will still be very possible.