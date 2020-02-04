StormTeam 3: Gaining daylight every day

As the first week of February is underway, our minds may be at "when will winter end?". February will still bring cold and snow, but it's the month to remember we gradually begin to add warmer temps and also additional sunlight. Each day will add 2.5 minutes of sunlight in February, and it gets closer to three minutes in March. By the end of March, sunset will be at 7:36 pm, and have almost 13 hours of daylight; we are currently at just under 10 hours of daylight. Enjoy the changes the next 60 days.