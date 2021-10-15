StormTeam 3: Frosty conditions possible overnight as temperatures drop.

With clear skies in place, temperatures are dropping into the 30s, and it's possible that some areas of frost will form overnight. There is a Frost Advisory in effect for areas along and west of I-35, where temperatures may be a couple of degrees colder, so there is a higher likelihood that frost will form. If you have any plants outside, consider bringing them inside or covering them up for the night.
Posted: Oct 15, 2021 9:49 PM
