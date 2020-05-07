StormTeam 3: Tracking frost & freeze weather alerts

A Freeze Warning has been issued for Freeborn County from 3 am tonight through 9 am Friday. A Freeze Watch has been issued for Friday night and Saturday Freeze Watch

Areas Affected: Anoka; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Kandiyohi; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Ramsey; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan; Wright

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. The core of the Twin Cities metro will likely remain in the mid 30s both nights.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Friday night through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Freeze Watch

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Marshall; Palo Alto; Poweshiek; Story; Tama; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northern into central Iowa.

* WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

morning as lows are expected to plummet below the freezing point during this time.

We'll have to be on the lookout for more frost/freeze watches through the week thanks to a spring cold snap we're tracking moving in Thursday night. Before the cold, another pleasant day is on the way for Thursday as we kick things off with sunshine before clouds build back in during the PM hours. Highs will climb into the lower 60s thanks to the morning sun with winds steady from the northwest. As the clouds build back in, they bring a small chance for a shower or two - no storms are expected.

A sweeping cold front will allow for much cooler air to return starting tonight as lows plummet below freezing, and into the 20s for some. The good news, we'll have plenty of sunshine to enjoy to finish off the work week; the bad news, temperatures will be extremely limited due to the cooler northern air. Highs on Friday will hover around 50 with lows falling, once again, below the freezing point. Be sure to cover up sensitive plants during these cooler nights. We remain below average well into the next work week with our next chance for rain returning as isolated showers Saturday PM.