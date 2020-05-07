Clear
StormTeam 3: Tracking frost & freeze weather alerts

Temps will fall below freezing Thursday night.

Posted: May 7, 2020 7:08 AM
Updated: May 7, 2020 7:18 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

A Freeze Warning has been issued for Freeborn County from 3 am tonight through 9 am Friday. A Freeze Watch has been issued for Friday night and Saturday Freeze Watch
Areas Affected: Anoka; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Kandiyohi; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Ramsey; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan; Wright

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. The core of the Twin Cities metro will likely remain in the mid 30s both nights.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Friday night through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Freeze Watch
Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Marshall; Palo Alto; Poweshiek; Story; Tama; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northern into central Iowa.

* WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

morning as lows are expected to plummet below the freezing point during this time.

We'll have to be on the lookout for more frost/freeze watches through the week thanks to a spring cold snap we're tracking moving in Thursday night. Before the cold, another pleasant day is on the way for Thursday as we kick things off with sunshine before clouds build back in during the PM hours. Highs will climb into the lower 60s thanks to the morning sun with winds steady from the northwest. As the clouds build back in, they bring a small chance for a shower or two - no storms are expected.

A sweeping cold front will allow for much cooler air to return starting tonight as lows plummet below freezing, and into the 20s for some. The good news, we'll have plenty of sunshine to enjoy to finish off the work week; the bad news, temperatures will be extremely limited due to the cooler northern air. Highs on Friday will hover around 50 with lows falling, once again, below the freezing point. Be sure to cover up sensitive plants during these cooler nights. We remain below average well into the next work week with our next chance for rain returning as isolated showers Saturday PM.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 8579

Reported Deaths: 485
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin2764325
Nobles10822
Stearns9753
Ramsey65638
Anoka38224
Olmsted3228
Dakota29212
Clay21514
Kandiyohi2111
Washington18112
Martin1114
Scott901
St. Louis8611
Sherburne801
Wright691
Winona6815
Carlton610
Pine610
Benton591
Blue Earth530
Carver510
Polk430
Cottonwood420
Freeborn380
Mower350
Rice301
Steele290
Le Sueur260
Jackson250
Itasca240
Goodhue230
Crow Wing211
Dodge210
Murray200
Otter Tail190
Rock180
Meeker180
Todd180
Nicollet172
Becker160
Watonwan150
Chisago141
Fillmore121
Douglas120
Wilkin113
Unassigned110
Lyon110
Wabasha100
Morrison90
Norman90
Brown91
Faribault80
Waseca70
Isanti70
Marshall70
Cass70
Renville60
Beltrami60
McLeod60
Mille Lacs51
Pipestone40
Chippewa40
Lincoln30
Yellow Medicine30
Wadena30
Redwood30
Kanabec20
Swift20
Clearwater20
Lac qui Parle20
Sibley20
Mahnomen21
Big Stone20
Traverse20
Aitkin10
Grant10
Houston10
Kittson10
Koochiching10
Roseau10
Red Lake10
Pope10
Pennington10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 10393

Reported Deaths: 219
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk187545
Black Hawk139619
Woodbury13234
Linn77055
Marshall6553
Dallas6263
Johnson5306
Muscatine43517
Tama30311
Louisa2792
Scott2607
Jasper2205
Dubuque1625
Washington1527
Wapello1250
Crawford1031
Allamakee984
Poweshiek735
Pottawattamie632
Bremer555
Clinton511
Story401
Henry401
Cedar380
Plymouth340
Warren340
Benton341
Guthrie310
Boone290
Sioux250
Jones250
Iowa240
Des Moines241
Fayette240
Buchanan220
Mahaska191
Clayton182
Winneshiek180
Grundy170
Harrison170
Lee160
Buena Vista160
Lyon150
Cerro Gordo140
Unassigned130
Shelby130
Osceola130
Howard120
Marion120
Monona110
Greene110
Madison101
Butler100
Hardin90
Page90
Delaware81
Webster80
Audubon80
Van Buren80
Clay70
Hamilton70
Dickinson60
Franklin60
Chickasaw60
Jefferson60
Davis50
Carroll50
Mills50
Jackson50
Wright50
Cherokee40
Appanoose43
Humboldt40
Mitchell30
Keokuk30
Clarke30
Hancock30
Adair30
Pocahontas30
Winnebago30
Sac20
Floyd20
Kossuth20
Worth10
Cass10
Montgomery10
Wayne10
Calhoun10
Taylor10
Monroe10
Union10
Decatur00
Emmet00
