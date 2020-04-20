StormTeam 3: Front may spark storms Monday; isolated severe weather possible

Photo Gallery 4 Images
A late April day will usher in the threat for showers and thunderstorms to develop along a cold front. Some storms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and lightning. Isolated strong or a severe storm is possible. The lack of severe weather ingredients, including moisture, will prevent widespread severe storm activity. It remains active this week with several chances of scattered showers; temperatures will remain mild in the 50s and 60s.
