StormTeam 3: From cold to mild temperatures

Occasional snow showers are possible the rest of Wednesday with the heaviest snow well east of the viewing area. Behind this weak system is high pressure for the rest of the work week. Get ready for cold air to retreat and warmer temps in the forecast. Highs will be near 30 on Thursday, and then upper 30s to around 40 is progged for Friday and this weekend. One small hiccup this weekend is a chance of light snow on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Monday may be the warmest day we see during the next seven days as we creep into the low 40s. Around 40 for highs can be expected for early next week, too.

Tonight: Slight chance of snow showers

Lows: Upper 10s

Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny

Highs: Near 30

Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy

Lows: Low 20s

Winds: NW W 5-10