StormTeam 3: Friday's Snow

Snow will begin to move in as early as 9am this morning, coming from the west. By 11am, most of the snow will be concentrated along the I-35 corridor before continuing the eastern track. Starting around 3pm a lot of the snow will have moved on closer to the Mississippi River. A few lingering flurries/light snow will still be possible during the evening commute and into the night. When all is said and done, the majority of the area will walk away with no more than an inch of new snow. Drier air will arrive for Saturday alongside dropping temps through the day. Highs will hover around and below 10 degrees on Sunday alongside sunnier skies.